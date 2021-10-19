Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Lucille Ball! See The Trailer For Being The Ricardos HERE!

Nicole Kidman is Lucille Ball!

The first teaser trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s new film Being The Ricardos just dropped and it shows off Kidman’s transformation into the iconic actress! The Amazon Prime Video release will follow the Hollywood “it” couple made up of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz through one week of production on I Love Lucy — showcasing all the ups and downs of fame and fortune!

So far, Being The Ricardos has been met with controversy, especially surrounding Kidman’s casting. She addressed the backlash in January, seemingly brushing off the hatred and focusing on the “amazing woman” Lucille was and the “rich” quality of the story, telling Variety:

“With Aaron’s words and his direction and Javier [Bardem]… that’s kind of a wonderful prospect to, you know. But yikes, off we go. Give it a go. Try my best–see if I can do it.”

And for what it’s worth, the duo’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, enjoyed the 54-year-old’s performance. She told Palm Springs Life in August:

“Nicole did a spectacular job. The two days that I watched, though, were both little flashbacks, so she was playing Lucy in the late ’30s and mid-’40s. She wasn’t Lucy of Lucy Ricardo fame yet, so it was a trifle different. And I know she meant it to be, so it could feel different. But boy, what she did was astounding. She’s got such poise and class.”

Seeing as Kidman was only spotted as the sitcom star for a few seconds in the clip, it’s hard to say whether or not the casting was right for the role. One Twitter user even quipped:

“I had my doubts, but if they only cut to Nicole Kidman’s face for 2 seconds of the movie, she just might be able to pull this off.”

