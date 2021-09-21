Nicole Kidman Gives Rare Comment About Tom Cruise Marriage In Harper's Bazaar Cover Story!

Nicole Kidman may be in a very loving relationship with her husband Keith Urban (we’ll get to that in a sec), but she’s finally sharing the smallest bit of insight into her marriage with Tom Cruise!

As Perezcious readers know, the Big Little Lies star is notorious for keeping her personal life private, and getting insight into her marriage (and subsequent split) with the eccentric movie star has felt like Mission: Impossible!

But in October’s cover story for Harper’s Bazaar published Monday, the American-Australian actress got candid about both her love life and her career. These areas of her life most notoriously blended when she met and fell in love with Tom while on the set of their film Days of Thunder. With her career just beginning and his massive success following Top Gun, all eyes were on the duo, especially once they got married in 1990, just six months after the movie premiered.

Their IRL romance only made more headlines as they headed into the production of Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut, an intense three-hour film about a couple torn apart by sexual jealousy. The gossip grew so bad they won a libel suit against a tabloid magazine that claimed they had to rely on a sex therapist for their sex scenes. So, yeah, things were intense! Which only makes fans want to know what led to their divorce just two years later, in 2001… Was it the movie? All the Scientology controversy? Normal growing apart stuff??

Speaking of the The Mummy alum, with whom she shares Isabella, 28, and Connor, 26, in this new interview, the 54-year-old cryptically mused about how tabloid attention may have affected their romance, sharing:

“I was young. I think I offered it up?”

She paused to laugh before adding:

“Maybe I’ve gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I’m always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way.”

Hmmm… She’s not being so “open” with this info though! But that’s likely to protect her own heart, as well as those in her close circle, as she continued:

“I’m wary at times, and I’ve been hurt, but at the same time I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shutdown approach.”

There is one person who she’s supposedly always been open with: country music star Keith Urban! The couple has been married for an impressive 15 years (following Kidman’s 11-year marriage to Cruise) and the story of how they first met is ridiculously cute. The Nine Perfect Strangers lead shared:

“My husband, Keith, says that when he met me, he said, ‘How’s your heart?’ And I apparently responded, ‘Open.’”

That’s not all. The Oscar winner didn’t think she stood a chance with the Blue Ain’t Your Color singer when she first laid eyes on him. It was her sister who encouraged her!

Detailing their first encounter, Nicole recalled it was way back in 2005 when Urban was at a Los Angeles event honoring Aussies. When the musician made a speech, in which he gushed about his momma, Kidman’s sis leaned over and said:

“Well, it doesn’t get much better than that.”

The Undoing lead 100% agreed, but she didn’t think Keith would ever look twice at her (which is just baffling to think because HAVE YOU SEEN HER?!). She remembers telling her sis:

“Yeah, but he’s not gonna be interested in me.”

She then teased:

“And he actually wasn’t that interested in me at the time — which he now says is not true; he was just sort of intimidated.”

LOLz!! The duo eventually shared phone numbers (just a casual four months later), and the producer says she has “angels” to thank for helping “us hook up.”

Reflecting on the early days of their relationship, Nicole mused:

“Yeah. I was really, really into him. He took a little time. And he’s like, ‘That is so incorrect, Nicole.’”

Regardless of who we believe, it didn’t take that much time for them to know they’d found the one. They married in 2006 and have been happy ever since, though that doesn’t mean they are without their challenges:

“We’re always working through stuff, but it’s very much love based, so there’s an enormous amount of give and take. I want him to have the best life he can have, and he responds the same way.”

The parents of Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, are also great teammates, she continued:

“We really love parenting together.”

So sweet!

For their 15th wedding anniversary in June, Kidman uploaded a sexy throwback pic to the ‘gram (above), shot by French photographer JR at Madonna and Guy Oseary‘s Oscars party in 2017. Giving us total Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker vibes too! On the infamous pic, she recalled:

“He was like, ‘You want to have a photo taken? And I was like, ‘Baby, kiss my neck.’ And he did that.”

To see more stunning photos of the award-winning actress showing off her natural curls, ch-ch-check out her amazing cover shoot (below)!!

Gorg! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Does Nicole’s comment on Tom give you any more insight into their split? Let us know what you think in the comments (below)!

