Chef Nigella Lawson's Pronunciation Of 'Microwave' Has The Internet Absolutely SHOOK!

No. This can’t be right!!

Nigella Lawson, the British TV chef once famous for her cocaine confessions, has made headlines again… just not for drugs!! Instead, she’s gone viral after a Twitter user pointed out on Tuesday the COMPLETELY bizarre way she pronounced the word “microwave” on an episode of her BBC Two cooking show, Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat.

In the segment, Nigella mixed what appears to be mashed potatoes (we’re not chefs, okay??) with some full-fat milk, which she warmed in the “meek-ro-wah-vay.” We’re not f**king kidding.

You have to hear it for yourself (below):

SHOOK. Thankfully, it does seem the once-controversial 60-year-old knows how to correctly verbalize “microwave,” but was mispronouncing it on purpose. Or should we say, “pur-poh-say”??

Lawson responded to one fan on the social media platform, acknowledging it was all for a bit of a fun!

And she further added on Wednesday of her viral fame:

Honestly, it would have been very on brand of 2020 for her to mispronounce the word so horribly…

Dec 09, 2020 08:20am PDT

