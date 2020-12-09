Chef Nigella Lawson's Pronunciation Of 'Microwave' Has The Internet Absolutely SHOOK!

No. This can’t be right!!

Nigella Lawson, the British TV chef once famous for her cocaine confessions, has made headlines again… just not for drugs!! Instead, she’s gone viral after a Twitter user pointed out on Tuesday the COMPLETELY bizarre way she pronounced the word “microwave” on an episode of her BBC Two cooking show, Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat.

In the segment, Nigella mixed what appears to be mashed potatoes (we’re not chefs, okay??) with some full-fat milk, which she warmed in the “meek-ro-wah-vay.” We’re not f**king kidding.

You have to hear it for yourself (below):

Eternally grateful to Nigella Lawson for letting us know we've all been mispronouncing microwave for the last 50 (or so) years. pic.twitter.com/tfXODGQRDp — nigella lawson's asbestos hands (@floellaumbagabe) December 8, 2020

SHOOK. Thankfully, it does seem the once-controversial 60-year-old knows how to correctly verbalize “microwave,” but was mispronouncing it on purpose. Or should we say, “pur-poh-say”??

Lawson responded to one fan on the social media platform, acknowledging it was all for a bit of a fun!

We do, too. Exactly that — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) December 8, 2020

And she further added on Wednesday of her viral fame:

Can this be the end of it now? https://t.co/QVc2FHJiMq — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) December 9, 2020

Honestly, it would have been very on brand of 2020 for her to mispronounce the word so horribly…

[Image via Tonic/Best Buy Canada/YouTube]