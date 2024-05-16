Sophie Turner Talks Post-Divorce Love Life -- Says She Got Married Too Young To Know How To Date!

Sophie Turner got real about her love life!

After her breakup with her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, the actress began dating aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. The pair were spotted out on a bunch of dates last year. Sophie then hard launched their relationship with an adorable post of a skiing trip on Instagram in January. Things are that serious between them, it seems! Although the Dark Phoenix star doesn’t mention her beau by name, she told British Vogue in an article published Wednesday she’s enjoying dating post-breakup! She said:

“I am having fun dating. It’s very fun.”

But at the same time, Sophie shared it’s a “strange” experience for her since she got married too young:

“I mean, it’s strange when you get married so young. It’s like you never really learn how to date. So it’s all very new to me.”

Sophie started dating Joe when she was only 19 years old. In 2019, they got married when she was 24. The marriage lasted for four years before they filed for divorce in 2023. No wonder she doesn’t know how to date now! Most of her 20s she spent with the same guy! She didn’t get the experience to date around back then!

However, Sophie is not totally clueless in that department. Her marriage with Joe showed her what she needs to have a healthy relationship in the future — whether it be romantic or not. The Game of Thrones alum explained:

“The number one most important thing in a relationship is communication. I’ve started doing this thing with friends called Safe Space Saturdays. We can tell each other anything that’s on our minds and sort it out with really healthy communication, because I never want to be left in the dark in a relationship.”

Oof. Joe really seems to have done a number on her! However, no one should be surprised that “healthy communication” is now Sophie’s number one priority going into all her relationships moving forward! She did say in her bombshell lawsuit against the Jonas Brothers member that he blindsided her with the divorce! She didn’t even get a phone call or text about their marriage ending! Sophie found out about it through the media! Ouch.

And despite reports saying the two were experiencing problems from months before he pulled the plug on their marriage, Sophie insisted the “breakdown” of the relationship “happened very suddenly.” So clearly not a lot of honest talks were happening between them about their marriage woes — at least on Joe’s part! Now she’s determined to have better communication in all aspects of her life.

