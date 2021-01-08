Noah Beck Defends 'Really Fun' Bahamas Trip From Backlash: 'Do What Makes You Happy'

Oh, boy. Here comes your daily dose of privilege….

After returning home from his mid-pandemic vacation, TikToker Noah Beck is responding to the backlash surrounding his getaway to the Bahamas last month. The trip, which notably included his girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio, Charli D’Amelio, and other well-loved social media stars, caused instant buzz online over what some fans deemed irresponsible behavior from the influencers.

The 19-year-old sat down with Pap Galore to voice his opinion, almost fanning the flames of the criticism:

“It was really fun.”

When pressed a little harder about his stance on the negativity now surrounding the end-of-year vacation, he explained further:

“It is what it is, you know… I think, especially the business we’re in, it’s like you need some time to kind of disconnect for a little. That’s what that was meant for. It was just a little trip to get away. Wanted to get away from everything and we took a private jet, so it was just us.”

Oh, if only we could all afford a private jet, right?? And have the time to “get away” while thousands of people are dying from coronavirus A DAY!

Noah continued:

“We went on a private part of…We had our own little cabana, like no one was near us. There were a few times where we went into the water park area, but the whole hotel itself, the resort, it was at 20 percent capacity, so there was barely anyone there.”

And get this, the aspiring actor thinks fans are the ones being hypocritical! In fact, he’d even thought up a whole way to expose his followers, saying:

“It’s just kind of funny because let’s say that someone who’s commenting on our stuff, like, ‘You guys need to stay home,’… Let’s say we DM one of them, like ‘Yo, we want to fly you out to the Bahamas.’ If they say ‘yeah,’ then you screenshot it and say, ‘this you?’ or something like that. It’s just not even worth it.”

Yikes… It kinda seems like maybe the bad press did get to him, huh?

The teen, who currently has an impressive 23.6 million followers on the app, isn’t totally ignorant of his privilege in an otherwise devastatingly difficult time for people around the world. Noah acknowledged:

“It’s a tricky one because from an outside perspective, you’d be like yeah, these people need to stop. It’s like, at the same time, we took all the…We were very cautious with what we did. No matter what you do in life, people gonna say things. I always say just do what makes you happy, and yes, there’s a lot of stuff going on in the world right now, but at the same time, we’ve been so cautious throughout everything.”

Hmmmm, okay, Becks. We get you’re trying to clear the waters, and self-care is always a smart choice especially when dealing with a busy lifestyle, but maybe next time you plan a staycation instead? By yourself. Gathering in groups outside of your household just isn’t safe right now!

At least until, y’know, we’re not all still suffering from this novel virus.

