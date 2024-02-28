Did Tish Cyrus STEAL Husband Dominic Purcell From Daughter Noah?! WTF?!

Holy s**t! The drama in this family is WAY more complicated than we thought!!!

It’s no secret Tish Cyrus has moved on from Billy Ray Cyrus with her new hubby Dominic Purcell. They truly seem head over heels — and she couldn’t stop gushing about him and their whirlwind romance in her recent appearance on Call Her Daddy earlier this month.

But we also know their wedding was plagued with family drama. At the time, it seemed like the controversy stemmed from Tish and Billy Ray’s kids picking sides in the divorce. But this new intel tells a whole different story! It turns out Tish allegedly STOLE her hubby from her youngest daughter, Noah! WTF?!

According to a new Us Weekly source on Tuesday, the 24-year-old July artist was already romantically involved with the Prison Break alum when he first connected with her momma. Whoa!! The insider claimed:

“Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him.”

Shockingly, Tish “was aware” of this, supposedly. However, she still went ahead and DM’d her celebrity crush on Instagram following her divorce (after noticing the Australian actor had messaged her in 2016, though she missed it at the time). After connecting with him online in 2022, they quickly met up for lunch “and made out for three hours,” saying “I love you” just one day later, she admitted in the Call Her Daddy podcast.

So, we have to imagine whatever was going on between Noah and Dominic couldn’t have been too serious. We hope. But like, how could he say he loved another woman so fast if so?! FWIW, Tish, 56, and Dominic, 54, are definitely better suited for each other age-wise. Though a big age gap hasn’t stopped celeb romances in the past!

Regardless of what went down, this controversy was hard to ignore during their wedding in August 2023. The couple tied the knot at Miley Cyrus‘ Malibu mansion — but one family member was supposedly NOT supportive of the romance. Fans quickly speculated that the problem was with Noah. She wasn’t in attendance, instead opting to hang with her brother Braison, who flew to Cali to keep her company. They posted snaps from a local Walmart, where the young singer was seen in a Billy Ray t-shirt, making it seem like she was supporting her dad by boycotting the nuptials. But that’s not true!

Per the source, Noah was never invited to the wedding!! Miley even had armed guards (!!!) outside her home to make sure that the Ponyo alum couldn’t get into the home if she decided to show up! (Noah lives just a few blocks away, FWIW.).Damn. That’s freaking harsh! Addressing the relationship between mom and daughter, the confidant dished:

“The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]. Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.”

And yet Tish doesn’t seem to give a f**k! Oof!!! No wonder Noah’s pissed!

Can you believe this, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Elle/YouTube & Tish Cyrus/Instagram]