North West Had Her First On-Camera Interview After Performing At Rolling Loud With Dad Kanye West!

North West is stepping into the spotlight!

On Friday, the 10-year-old gave fans more details about her upcoming album The Elementary School Dropout in her FIRST solo on-camera interview! The milestone event was led by 13-year-old interviewer Jazlyn for her JazzyWorldTV account on Instagram, and little Northie looked SO excited to be there! First off, Jazzy asked how she’s doing, to which the celeb kid politely responded “good, how are you?”

Jazzy then asked North how she feels about coming out with her own album and what fans should expect. The little one simply shared:

“It’s gonna be great.”

As far as possible release dates, North kept things under wraps. She coyly said:

“Like… I don’t know.”

But when asked if dad Kanye West will be featured on the project, North teased with a big smile across her face:

“Maybe! We don’t know yet!”

So cute! North first revealed news of her debut album last week during a Vultures 2 listening party in Phoenix, Arizona alongside her dad. Right out of the gate, she stirred controversy with the album’s title, which some fans think isn’t sending the best message.

Prior to her interview, the 10-year-old joined her poppa on stage at the Rolling Loud music festival in Inglewood, California, where momma Kim Kardashian was cheering in the crowd.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Kim Kardashian/Instagram, GQ, & Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube]