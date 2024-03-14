Justin Timberlake Reunites With *NSYNC For First Live Performance In Over A Decade!

Justin Timberlake got the band back together! Like, for realz this time!!

On Wednesday night, the Cry Me a River singer continued promoting his new album Everything I Thought It Was, which is out on Friday, with another live performance. This time, it was a One Night Only event held at The Wiltern in El Lay! Of course, he’s done a few other of these across the states in recent weeks… but this one blew ‘em all out of the water because he brought out his *NSYNC boy bandmates Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick!!!

As seen in fan-captured footage near the end of J.T.’s solo show, the curtains behind him opened to reveal the rest of his quintet! Then, they all began singing and dancing to some of their greatest hits, including Bye Bye Bye, It’s Gonna Be Me, Paradise, Gone, and more. OMG! See some of the fan footage (below):

The full moment leading up to @NSYNC coming out ???????????? I’m not ok pic.twitter.com/YTQyG7mlJ1 — ???? Ashley ???? (@ashleyhollabakk) March 14, 2024

NSYNC reuniting in my lifetime I’m crying pic.twitter.com/h7r4e42uDt — steven j. horowitz (@speriod) March 14, 2024

Nsync surprised fans at a Justin Timberlake concert & they Sang together “It’s gonna be me”, “Bye Bye Bye” & Nsync’s new song Paradise

How amazing to be there & experience all that

Below is a video of them singing Bye Bye Bye – absolutely iconic! pic.twitter.com/nemZPmJD0I — Nik_Nik was on the same flight as Louis ???? ✨✨ (@_nik_nik6) March 14, 2024

This marks the pop group’s first live performance since the 2012 MTV VMAs! Late last year, they dropped Better Place, which they recorded for the Trolls Band Together soundtrack. But we didn’t get any live performances from that. The closest we came to it was when the group presented Taylor Swift with an award at the 2023 MTV VMAs! And there IS a Swift connection here!!

While Tay may not have been anywhere in sight this time, her man Travis Kelce was! According to TMZ, Trav is a huge fan and made time to pop up the event. Seriously!! Maybe he called up J.T. beforehand to confirm if the rest of the *NSYNC boys were going to be there. We know he has his number! LOLz!

Reactions?! Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via MTV/YouTube]