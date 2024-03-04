Khloé Kardashian & Kris Jenner Warn Kim About Dating Odell Beckham Jr. After Seeing Major Red Flag: REPORT

Kim Kardashian‘s family is cautioning her about getting too serious with Odell Beckham Jr. just yet. And the advice is coming from someone who knows a thing or two about what she’s talking about!

According to OK Magazine sources on Sunday, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian have both warned the SKIMS founder about dating the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver because of his “player” behavior. The famous fam, but especially Kris and KoKo, became very concerned about the new romance after the athlete was seen partying solo at a Las Vegas strip club while in town for the Super Bowl last month. And that was something Kimmy Kakes didn’t like either! A source dished:

“The last thing Kim wants to do is police Odell. But she doesn’t want a guy who’s still doing these types of things, either.”

Oof! That’s a big red flag!

This sighting was a clear indicator to Kim’s loved ones that the NFL star probably ain’t the right man for her. And thus, Kris and Khloé (as well as some of Kim’s friends) tried to warn her to be careful and take it slow. The source noted:

“Kim shouldn’t need to babysit the guy she’s dating. So, maybe, Odell isn’t Mr. Right.”

Dang! That’s a bummer!

We’d think Kim would be especially concerned about Kris and KoKo’s warning considering the Good American founder has a history with Odell! They were briefly linked in 2016, so she’s speaking from experience! That said, the mother of two did already give the 43-year-old her “blessing” to date the sports star — and it sounds like the aspiring lawyer isn’t slowing anything down! Unfortunately, their romance may be leading nowhere. That’s because another confidant spilled the tea:

“They’ve hooked up multiple times over the past several months. But Odell draws the line about anything more than super casual.”

The source went on:

“He has given all the usual excuses about not wanting the limelight and needing to focus on his game. […] At least go out to dinner with her! She says their hookups are super s*** and fun, but she wants more.”

Damn. No wonder Kris and Khloé are worried — they don’t want Kim to get her heartbroken over a guy who isn’t putting in the effort! And honestly, that is something that Khloé knows a lot about… Just saying! Oof! Reactions to this new relationship drama, Perezcious readers?? Let us know (below)!

