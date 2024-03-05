How Travis Kelce Brought Taylor Swift To Jason's NFL Retirement Announcement!

In the past few weeks Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift‘s relationship has gotten so serious. More than once Jason Kelce has referred to Tay as one of “the family.”

So when Trav’s big bro announced his NFL retirement in Philadelphia on Monday it was great that she was there — at least in spirit. Obviously the Love Story singer couldn’t make it in person to sit with Trav, next to Kylie, Donna, and Ed Kelce. But thanks to her beau, she was part of the ceremony nonetheless.

See, Travis wore two friendship bracelets to the momentous event, both of which kept his gal close to his heart. One said “T T” — Travis loves Taylor — so cute! The other, well, that’s a little trickier…

Travis Kelce wears friendship bracelet with sweet nod to Taylor Swift during Jason’s retirement press conference https://t.co/JUywYloVAU pic.twitter.com/9SvDjn2kMy — Page Six (@PageSix) March 4, 2024

The second one read “Travis Kelce is a…” But unfortunately the final word is always facing away from the camera in every hi res shot out there. What do YOU think it says, Swifties?? What would Taylor’s message about Trav say??

As far as we’re concerned, it might as well have read “Travis Kelce is a big softie” because he definitely was getting choked up during the big guy’s speech. And who could blame him with all that “brotherly love” talk. Not a dry eye in the house!

