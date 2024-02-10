Kanye West Gets BLASTED For Name-Dropping Taylor Swift In New Song!

Kanye West upset the Swifties!

Why? The 46-year-old controversial rapper dropped his new album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures, Volume 1 — which featured a track that name drops Taylor Swift (again). He raps on the explicit song Carnival:

“Now I’m Ye-Kelly, bitch (Ha), now, I’m Bill Cosby, bitch (Ha) / Now, I’m Puff Daddy rich (Ha), that’s “#MeToo me” rich (Ha) / Why she say she sucked my d**k? / (Ha) Then she say she ain’t sucked my d**k (Ha) / She gon’ take it up the a** (Ha), like a ventriloquist (Ha) / I made six Taylor Swift (Ha), Since I had the Rollie on the wrist (Ha), I’m the new Jesus, bitch (Ha), I turn water to crist (Ha).”

We all know the tumultuous history between Kanye and Taylor ever since he ambushed her acceptance speech for Video of the Year at the 2009 MTV VMAs. And this is not the first time that the Yeezy designer has dropped her name in a song. Back in 2016, he released the track Famous, on which he rapped the degrading lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.” Then, Ye created a music video featuring a sex doll version of Taylor. Ugh.

The Lover singer was (understandably) upset over the track, as she never consented to him calling her a “bitch.” However, his then-wife Kim Kardashian claimed Taylor did not tell the truth and had approved the lyric. The reality star even released a phone call recording between them to supposedly prove she gave her blessing. The public quickly turned against Taylor, with everyone calling her a liar. However, the Cats actress maintained the recording was edited and did not tell the full story. And eventually, the unedited conversation dropped and vindicated Tay’s version of events.

In an interview with Time last year, the Grammy winner was vocal about how much the feud with Kim and Kanye took her down “psychologically”:

“I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

Oof. Taylor went through it back then! So when Kanye dropped the new track Carnival, fans were not standing for it! They called him out on X (Twitter) on Saturday for continuing to use her name for “relevancy” and “harassing” her again. See the reactions (below):

“You know that Kanye West is desperate to be talked about and have fame again when out of nowhere he puts our precious Taylor Swift on his lyrics again. It’s sad Kanye honestly.” “kanye west name dropping taylor swift after 7 years while he is industry’s biggest clown and she is the biggest artist alive” “Ofc the objectifying and then his obsession with her never stops. He wants relevancy again” “Kanye West is fighting for relevancy by clinging onto Taylor Swift’s name lmao.” “He mentions Taylor’s name whenever he needs attention and it’s so embarrassing.” “Taylor’s name next to a bunch of men who are sex offenders is definitely a choice.” “Kanye has really been harassing Taylor since she was 19 years old. When will it stop? Like genuinely leave this girl alone….” “He knows he only gets attention when he mentions Taylor or his ex Kim Kardashian.” “kanye west trying to start a beef with taylor swift again after 7 years” “Isn’t Kanye tired of being problematic? I’m sick of him tbh.” “He’s 46 and he’s still living in 2009”

Taylor has not addressed the new track, and she maybe never will in order to not reignite the feud. But no one would blame her if she was angry at Kanye for using her name once again.

