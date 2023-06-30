What?? OceanGate Is STILL Advertising Trips Down To Titanic Wreckage For 2024!

Yep, you read the headline right! Even with their CEO’s death, OceanGate is apparently still out to make a dollar!

Just one week after the tragic implosion that caused the deaths of Brit billionaire Hamish Harding, French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, father-and-son duo Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, it looks like the company is ready to set sail again! According to their website, they’re still booking trips for expeditions to the Titanic wreckage, and for $250,000 (and maybe some bad judgment) you can be one of the people on their infamous submersibles.

The eight-day, seven-night trips are listed as a 17+ event on the website, which states:

“Follow in Jacques Cousteau’s footsteps and become an underwater explorer — beginning with a dive to the wreck of the RMS Titanic. This is your chance to step outside of everyday life and discover something truly extraordinary. Become one of the few to see the Titanic with your own eyes.”

The site goes on to detail the expedition, but conveniently mentions nothing of the Titan disaster:

“Intrepid travelers will sail from the Atlantic coast of Canada for an 8-day expedition to dive on the iconic wreck that lies 380 miles offshore and 3,800 meters below the surface. You dive will provide not only a thrilling and unique travel experience, but also help the scientific community learn more about the wreck and the deep ocean environment. Every dive also has a scientific objective and you can learn more about the research we support here.”

Oh yeah, they still have dates available for 2024, too, in June! From June 12-20 and 21-29, they’re still accepting inquiries for their dives. We’re hoping this is just an oversight due to their major loss, because not only are their 2024 dates still available, their 2023 expedition is still listed as “currently underway.” Yikes…

