Odell Beckham Jr. Calls Plane Passenger 'Fat' & 'Ugly' In Disgusting Newly-Released Police Footage

Odell Beckham Jr. is not a happy traveler.

Earlier this week, the Miami-Dade Police Department released bodycam footage from a November situation involving the NFL star, and DAMN. In the video, you can see authorities responding to a call from the American Airlines flight crew, who claimed the 30-year-old was unresponsive during the multiple instances in which he was asked to put on his seat belt. Flight attendants claimed he “appeared to be in and out of consciousness” during the interactions.

When officers confronted the former Rams receiver, he explained in a discombobulated manner:

“I’ve never had this happen to me.”

After opposing multiple requests to get off the flight, officers informed Odell:

“We’re going to have to deplane everybody on this plane, and then you’re still going to get off.”

The football star responded:

“That’s fine.”

However, that wasn’t “fine” for his fellow passengers, as one in particular told him to just get off, which enraged OBJ. He told the elderly man:

“You’re everything wrong with the world. Looking at me to get off a plane, for you. I would never, ever in my life get off the plane for you. Specifically you. Maybe everybody else, I would get off the plane.”

He continued:

“You gon’ wait 40 minutes and I’m going to be on a private plane home. Yeah, with your fat ass. Get your ass off the plane for a second. Enjoy the cheese board on the way home with your ugly ass.”

See the full interaction (below):

Footage released of Odell Beckham Jr. being removed from plane in late November pic.twitter.com/u1PUv05KaU — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) January 12, 2023

He was then escorted off the plane, and later took a private flight back to El Lay. An attorney for the athlete said Odell simply had just fallen asleep, and that a flight attendant blew the situation out of proportion… Although, from the bodycam footage, it seems like the only person who did that was Odell.

