Royal Tailor Breaks Silence On Meghan Markle & Princess Catherine’s Bridesmaid Dress Feud -- What He Saw & Whose Side He's Taking!

For the first time ever, the tailor who worked on the bridesmaid dresses for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding is speaking out — and breaking down what he saw amid the bride’s fight with Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton!

As Perezcious readers know, the royal debacle resurfaced this month when the Duke of Sussex included alleged text messages between Meghan and Kate about issues with Princess Charlotte‘s dress. Through the use of the receipts, he was attempting to prove Kate made Meghan cry — despite reports at the time that the opposite occurred. And now, thanks to mentioning the tailor, Ajay Mirpuri, by name in Spare, he is speaking out about what he saw!

Chatting with DailyMail.com on Wednesday, Ajay confirmed there were some major frustrations around the dresses — and for good reason! While he clarified that he did NOT witness any bad blood between the sisters-in-law leading up to the wedding, his team worked around the clock for four days to refit all six dresses for the young bridesmaids because none of them fit correctly! Seriously?! None of them fit?! Explaining the situation, the tailor shared:

“If anything happened in the background, it didn’t happen in front of me. But yes, weddings are stressful at the best of times — and especially one at this high level; you’ve got to respect that. They were faced with a problem like anyone gets at a wedding, with last-minute hitches. I can understand why anybody would be upset if the dresses weren’t fitting — it’s nerve-wracking.”

Supporting the Princess of Wales — who complained that her daughter’s dress was too big, among other things — he continued:

“I feel for them all because you wouldn’t want the children to go out on a big stage in an ill-fitting dress — and that’s what they were. All six bridesmaids’ dresses had to be fixed, and we did it.”

In addition to Princess Charlotte, the five other bridesmaids were Harry’s goddaughters Florence van Cutsem and Zalie Warren, Meghan’s goddaughters Rylan and Remi Litt, and Ivy Mulroney, the daughter of Meghan’s former friend Jessica Mulroney. It’s pretty crazy NONE of their dresses were wearable! Like, what the f**k happened with the measurements?? Unless something else was at hand…

If you didn’t know, the dresses were made by Givenchy. Careful not to bash the brand, Ajay continued:

“I’ve no idea what measurements Givenchy had received, but with our experience and knowledge we could see straight away that all six bridesmaids’ dresses had to be fixed, as they weren’t going to fit.”

The tailor and his team spent the next several days doing pretty much nothing but alterations:

“We had to work tooth and nail for four days, four of us working until 4 a.m. three nights in a row, to make them fit. We left at 10 p.m. the night before the wedding. Did anyone on the day complain about the bridesmaids’ dresses and how they looked? The answer is no.”

Hah! He knows he did well!!

The owner of Mirpuri Bespoke, which has stores in London and Switzerland, added:

“I’m a royalist and I wanted to do whatever I could with my small business to serve the Royal Family. We just got our heads down and said, ‘Now we’re here, we’ve got to fix it so that on the day Britain comes off well.’”

While proud to serve the royal family on such a big day, Ajay remains annoyed that the narrative of the wedding continues to be the feud between the in-laws instead of how gorgeous the young girls ultimately looked, he noted:

“Had this book not come out, no one would have known it was us. But if it saved the day, it saved the day, and good luck to them. I won’t say it upsets me, but in that whole big event, this [the row] is what’s spoken about the most — it should be the fact that they [the bridesmaids] looked fabulous.”

We can totally understand why this would frustrate him, especially as someone who knows how much work had to be done to get the girls in those dresses! But he seems to very much be taking Kate’s side in the matter, ignoring it was Meghan who was left crying on the floor over the future Queen’s allegedly difficult behavior. When asked how much money he got paid to make the fixes, he kept coy, saying:

“I won’t divulge that — or who paid the bill. I can’t say it was four figures or five figures. But whoever’s mistake it was paid the bill.”

Givenchy did not respond to the outlet’s request for comment. Hmm. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Does this take on the situation give you more clarity? It’s screaming #TeamKate to us, but what do U think??

