Kyle Richards Defends Looking Like 'New Person' In SUPER Sexy Wardrobe Amid Mauricio Umansky Split!

Kyle Richards is in her single girl era — but her co-stars AREN’T loving it!

In Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the 55-year-old showed up to the cast’s Barcelona, Spain trip with a whole bunch of super sexy bikinis and other revealing outfits. And the end result?? She totally got called out by Dorit Kemsley for looking like a “new person” following her split from Mauricio Umansky. Oof!

Cameras caught Dorit shouting as she spotted a pile of teeny tiny swimsuits, dresses, and other garments in Kyle’s luggage. She freaked out:

“Wait, Kyle. Oh my god, what the hell is this?”

She then held up a metallic pleather dress with skinny rhinestone straps, adding:

“Kyle, it’s dental floss!”

Hah!! Completely gobsmacked, the reality star went on to point out how much the mother of four had packed — though she didn’t think much of it was actually useful. Just criticism after criticism! The Buying Beverly Hills star’s estranged wife was clearly pissed off with the line of questioning, saying in a confessional:

“Well, I’m sorry I’m not serving ‘widow from 1950’ with all my outfits. I never know what I’m going to be in the mood for so I have a variety of things. … Maybe some of my clothes do look like a hooker, big deal!”

LMFAO!

As the pair continued to unpack, the 47-year-old fashion designer was pleased when she spotted what appeared to be a somewhat normal one-piece suit in her pal’s collection — before Kyle told her it had a g-string cut! Stunned, Paul “PK” Kemsley‘s wife shouted:

“Kyle! Who are you? Who is this new person?”

Freaking the f**k out, Dorit continued in her confessional:

“I don’t know this Kyle. Yes she’s got an amazing body and she wants to show it off, I get it. But what are you thinking when you’re packing like this? Is Kyle looking for her next husband in Spain?”

Looking for a husband… or trying to turn on her so-called bestie Morgan Wade?! Either seems plausible these days. LOLz!

As Perezcious readers know, ever since confirming marital issues in July, Kyle’s poured her attention into her health — resulting in a smoking hot bod (though it’s “not meant to be a revenge body,” even if it looks like it is, she told Us Weekly). After all the hard work she put in getting into shape, we don’t blame her for wanting to strut her stuff and have some fun amid her breakup!! If you got it, flaunt it, right?!

Do YOU think her clothing choices were problematic?! Sound OFF (below)!

