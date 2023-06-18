Ohio Father Admits To Planning Horrifying Murder Of 3 Young Sons: 'He Executed Them In Cold Blood'

This is truly heartbreaking.

An Ohio man has been accused of fatally shooting his three young sons in a murder that has left his entire town rattled.

According to prosecutors on Friday via Fox 11, Chad Doerman, 32, admitted to planning the killings and lining up his kids to kill them with a rifle. He has been charged with three counts of aggravated murder, per authorities. He is also accused of wounding the boys’ mother, who was shot in the hand outside of the family’s home.

Related: Mexican Diver Starts OnlyFans Account To Pay For Olympics Training

Clermont County’s chief prosecutor of Municipal Court, David Gast, revealed during the arraignment on Friday that one boy tried to flee the scene by running into a nearby field, but his father “hunted” him down and brought him back to the home before killing him. Just awful.

Deputies were first alerted to the crime in Monroe Township shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday after receiving two 911 calls. One appeared to be from the mother, who could be heard screaming that “her babies had been shot.” Another call was from a passing motorist who saw a girl running down the street saying her father was killing people, a new release from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office revealed.

Once on the scene, cops found three boys, ages 3, 4 and 7, outside the home. Their names have not been revealed. They each had gunshot wounds, and despite authorities’ best efforts, they died on the scene. The chief prosecutor called it one of the worst crimes he’s ever seen, adding:

“They held these children knowing there was nothing they could do. How do you unsee that sort of abomination?”

He continued:

“This was the man that everyday they woke up looking to for protection, love and guidance in all things. […] He was their world, he was their guardian and he executed them in cold blood.”

The 34-year-old mother, who has not been identified, was outside of the home and suffered a gunshot wound to her hand, which she sustained while trying to shield her sons from their father’s wrath. She was taken to the hospital and it does not appear like her injuries are life-threatening.

Related: Professor Allegedly Caught On Cameras Having Sex With His DOG!!!

Meanwhile, Chad was reportedly found sitting on the stoop of the home. JFC. He was just sitting there in front of his three sons’ slain bodies?! So disturbing.

He also did not protest when taken into custody. Officials have not yet released a motive for the killings. Neighbors in the area who spoke with WLWT-TV in Cincinnati described the neighborhood as being typically very calm and quiet — which is why the gunshots were so alarming. Alexis Spoonamore recalled:

“I was sitting in the garage, and all of a sudden, I hear ‘boom, boom’ and like five more, and I was like, ‘That’s seven shots.’ I’m shaking. It was a lot. It was bad.”

So horrific for all involved. Our hearts just break for those baby boys.

Doerman’s bail was set for $20 million. It’s unclear if he had a lawyer representing him at the arraignment or not. He is currently being held in the Clermont County Jail. He is now facing life in prison or the death penalty (unless found to have a serious mental illness). Per USA Today, he showed up to the arraignment shackled and wearing a green padded vest, which is typically used to prevent people from attempting to die by suicide. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26.

[Image via Clermont County Sheriff’s Office]