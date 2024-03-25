Oliver Hudson Says He Has ‘Trauma’ From Being Raised By Goldie Hawn!

Oliver Hudson has some deep-seated issues with his mom.

During a recent episode of his and sister Kate Hudson’s Sibling Rivalry podcast, the Rules of Engagement star opened up about some of his childhood scars. Emotional scars, that is — allegedly at the hands of mom Goldie Hawn! He revealed:

“My mother was the one that I had almost the most trauma about, interestingly enough, because she was my primary caregiver and I was with her all of the time, so I felt unprotected at times.”

Damn!

He clarified that he thinks she’s an “amazing mother,” but that her busy schedule as a successful actress while also trying to be a single mother definitely cut into their family time:

“She would be working. She had new boyfriends that I didn’t really like.”

He added that the now 78-year-old was “living her best life” at the time.

Goldie welcomed Oliver in the mid ‘70s just a few years before giving birth to Kate. However, her relationship with their father Bill Hudson ultimately didn’t work out, leading to a split in 1980 and his estrangement from the family they’d built together. Oliver explained:

“This is my own perception as a child who didn’t have a dad and needed her to be there. And she just wasn’t [there] sometimes and she came out far more than even my dad who wasn’t there.”

Goldie went on to meet Kurt Russell, whom she welcomed son Wyatt with in 1986. She and Kurt have famously been together ever since.

Ultimately, though, it sounds like Oliver doesn’t hold any hard feelings. This just all bubbled to the surface after he enrolled in the Hoffman Process course, which helps clients work through personal issues to grow. He said:

“The forgiveness and the compassion that you feel towards them at the end of this process is unbelievable because then you realize that they’re only repeating the ship that they went through, you know, with their parents.”

The Scream Queens star added:

“The forgiveness of my father was huge because his dad left him when he was five years old in the middle of the night, gone. You know, my dad didn’t do exactly that, but essentially he bailed, you know, so I can’t always help but think when we’re parenting, like what am I imprinting upon [my kids].”

In that way, that’s what parenting is all about, right? Making things better for the next generation? Oliver married wife Erinn Bartlett in 2006, and shares sons Wilder, 16, and Bohi, 13, as well as daughter Rio, 10, with her.

