Prince William & Princess Catherine's Easter Plans Revealed Following Cancer Diagnosis

Prince William and Princess Catherine will be laying low this Easter.

The Prince and Princess of Wales wasted no time before heading away for the holiday. Just one day after revealing she has cancer, Kate Middleton was seen leaving Adelaide Cottage on Saturday alongside her husband and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. According to ET on Sunday, the family boarded a private helicopter headed towards Anmer Hall, which is located on Sandringham Estate. It is believed the family intends to spend the kids’ school break at their country home, where they will get to see King Charles III.

As to be expected following the travels, Kate and William have no plans to attend Easter services with the family. Instead, they will spend the holiday in private while the 42-year-old recovers from surgery and the early stages of preventative chemotherapy treatment. Yet that doesn’t mean they won’t do anything to mark the occasion!

The 75-year-old monarch, who is also fighting cancer, would like to attend a small gathering for the holiday, per an insider. While his doctors have advised him to limit contact with others during his treatment, the confidant thinks it’s possible the group could attend a church service in Sandringham together. At the very least, we bet they’ll get together privately!

Regardless of what the royals get up to, it will be a more scaled-down version of Easter compared to what they typically do. It’s been tradition for the family to gather at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor to celebrate the religious holiday. But with so much attention on Kate right now, they’re continuing to avoid the spotlight amid conspiracy theories. Not surprising, TBH! Not only do they likely want to avoid pesky questions, but we bet the parents want to protect their children from having to face the public right now amid the sensitive health issue. Understandable!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]