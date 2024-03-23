Surprise! Cameron Diaz Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Benji Madden!

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have a big announcement for everyone! They are now parents of two!

On Friday, the couple revealed on Instagram that they welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Cardinal Madden. For “safety and privacy” reasons, Cameron and Benji will not share photos of their little ones. Instead, the post included a piece of colorful artwork featuring a rose along with the text, “A little bird whispered to me.” Obviously, it is a reference to Cardinal’s name. They wrote in the caption:

“We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!”

So exciting! See the post (below):

Aww!!!

Cameron and Benji are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Raddix. There had been whispers the pair wanted to expand their family for a while. Back in 2022, an insider told Us Weekly they even “discussed having another child and have even been looking into surrogate options for a while now.” They hoped to have a boy to complete their family. The source said at the time:

“Benji always wanted a big family, and Cameron didn’t need to be persuaded after the arrival of their daughter. They would love a boy, of course, but just want a healthy baby. The surrogacy with their daughter was something they had a lot of doubts about going in. It turned out to be the best thing they ever did.”

Now, they got their wish! Congratulations to Cameron and Benji! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

