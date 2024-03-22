Olivia Munn Pens Message Of Support To Princess Catherine As They Both Face Cancer

After weeks of speculation about her health and whereabouts, Princess Catherine revealed on Friday she has been battling cancer. Since the shocking news, the 42-year-old received a ton of sympathy and support from the public and other well-known figures. One who has an important connection? Olivia Munn.

The actress took to the comments section of the announcement post on Instagram to send her well-wishes and praise Kate amid her cancer battle. She wrote:

“Thank you for showing what it’s like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and for your family. Wishing you all the best.”

Olivia knows all too well what it is like to try to go on with life as normal while dealing with a private health battle. Earlier this month, the Magic Mike star revealed to fans she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and had undergone “four surgeries,” including a double mastectomy. She has been fighting ever since. Heartbreaking…

Related: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Send Message Of ‘Healing’ To Princess Catherine

As for Catherine, we don’t know what form of cancer she has at this time. A source for Us Weekly says the royal family do not plan on “revealing what type of cancer it is.” What we do know is that when the Princess of Wales went in for a “major abdominal surgery” it was believed her condition was “noncancerous.” However, doctors later discovered she had, in fact, had cancer and is now being treated with preventative chemotherapy.

The family found out about a month ago — the same day Prince William canceled on attending his godfather King Constantine II of Greece’s memorial service. No wonder he backed out! Oof.

We are sending love and strength to both Olivia and Catherine amid their health battles. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]