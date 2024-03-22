When Princess Catherine & Prince William Discovered Cancer Diagnosis

Now that Princess Catherine has revealed she has cancer, we’re learning more about when she and Prince William discovered the scary diagnosis.

As Perezcious readers know, conspiracy theories have been running wild ever since Kate Middleton took a step back from the spotlight to recover from an abdominal surgery in January. At first Kensington Palace was super hush-hush about what was going on — then put out some false info, which led to crazy rumors. But on Friday morning, the Princess of Wales finally revealed the truth: she was diagnosed with an unidentified form of cancer — something that was discovered only after her operation.

According to a new Us Weekly source on Friday, that was just about a month ago — on February 27 — that this news came in. As you’ll recall, the Prince of Wales was set to attend his godfather King Constantine II of Greece’s memorial service that day, but he backed out at the last minute “due to a personal matter.” Turns out that matter was his wife! He needed to help her process the news! The insider explained:

“Kate went in for abdominal surgery and then they found out she had cancer. The day the family found out was the day William canceled going to the memorial of his godfather King Constantine of Greece.”

Oof. Makes total sense why he had to bail!

By the way, this was the same week “Where Is Kate Middleton” started trending all over social media, with conspiracy theories gaining traction by the minute. So, the 42-year-old literally had NO time to digest the development before the whole world was already speculating about her! Sounds so stressful!

Since the discovery, the family has “been processing the information,” the confidant continued:

“They wanted to wait to tell the world the news until their children were off school for the Easter break so they could have time to process the news before the whole world was talking about it. They aren’t revealing what type of cancer it is.”

It sucks that she might’ve been forced to share the news earlier than she wanted because of all the rumors about her health and whereabouts! Her kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, are still so young — we can understand why Kate and Will wanted to be able to break the news in the best and most private way possible.

It must’ve been a really crazy few weeks dealing with this new health battle amid all the controversy! Hopefully, things will calm down so Kate can focus on her treatment!

Reactions? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]