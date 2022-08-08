Grease Icon Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73

It is a sad day for the entertainment industry.

Actress Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday, her family announced via an emotional Facebook post. The Grease star was just 73. Her husband, John Easterling, mournfully shared:

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

While her family did not reveal her cause of death, Olivia had been battling her third round of breast cancer since 2017. At the time, she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

Related: Top Chef Alum Howard Kleinberg Dead At 46 Following Heart Attack

Aside from her iconic role as Sandy in the ever-popular musical, Olivia was an accomplished singer-songwriter, entrepreneur, and activist. She was outspoken about her battle with breast cancer and even created a foundation to fund more medical research. Her family acknowledged her many achievements in their tribute, writing:

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org).”

She leaves behind many loved ones, as the post concluded:

“Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall. – via John Easterling, husband, Olivia Newton-John”

Read the full tribute HERE.

Truly such a sad loss. We are sending love to her family and friends in this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

[Image via Paramount/YouTube/FayesVision/ WENN]