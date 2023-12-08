OMG! Olivia Rodrigo Got Caught 'Stalking' Her Ex On Instagram!

There’s nothing more embarassing than getting caught “stalking” your ex on social media. Just ask Olivia Rodrigo! She knows from experience!

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday, the 20-year-old singer revealed she once accidentally followed one of her ex-boyfriends on Instagram. She had been, admittedly, “stalking” his profile. But she didn’t mean to hit follow! Oh no. She recalled the horror story to host Jimmy Fallon, saying:

“I had this very embarrassing encounter once where I was stalking my ex as one does. Sue me, sorry. And I accidentally followed him ’cause I was stalking him!”

Stars, they really are just like us sometimes. Even they stalk their exes online. LOLz!

What made this situation worse for her, though? Everyone — not just her ex — knew about the mishap. See, Olivia doesn’t follow anyone on the ‘gram! The Vampire artist said:

“I was just following one person so it was super obvious that I was following him.”

However, it wasn’t that noticeable to Olivia at first! She didn’t even realize what happened until a friend saw the follow and ran into her room, saying:

“Did you mean to follow him? Unfollow him!”

But when the songstress went to hit the unfollow button, the most frustrating thing happened the second she opened the app… Her phone DIED! Ugh! We’re cringing for her right now, it’s like a total farce! Olivia continued:

“I couldn’t find a charger so I was just following my ex for a while. People were like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s hacked!’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, you guys be safe! Get your two-factor authentication, you guys.’”

It’s safe to say Olivia learned her lesson and won’t make that mistake ever again! Oof. And to make sure it doesn’t, the actress revealed she created “a finsta” for herself. So she’s safe to “just lurk and be curious” about anyone — including her exes! Watch the interview (below):

For those wondering who the ex in question could be, Olivia sadly didn’t name which ex it was. She previously dated her former High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett, producer Adam Faze, and DJ Zack Bia. So it could have been any of the guys. However, eagle-eyed fans think they’ve narrowed down the culprit!

It’s potentially none other than… Joshua! Yeah, the one Drivers License is about. Fans were talking about how she followed him back in July 2022. See (below):

olivia following josh is probably a mistake i’m dying — r (@livielovers) July 2, 2022

imagine olivia stalking josh and followed by mistake — r (@livielovers) July 3, 2022

And she just told on herself all over again on Jimmy Fallon:

“not olivia rodrigo admitting she was hasnt hacked at the time. bc she stalking her ex, aka joshua bassett & accidentally followed him” “HELP OLIVIA SPILLING THE TEA ON FOLLOWING JOSHUA BASSETT”

So awkward! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Have you accidentally ever followed ex while stalking them online? Let us know in the comments!

