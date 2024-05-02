Fan Gets Olivia Rodrigo Lyric Tattoo -- But This ABSURD Typo Is Going Viral!

We really hope this Olivia Rodrigo fan is okay!

Late last month, Livvy super fan Grace Flemming decided to get a tattoo dedicated to her favorite artist. The song she chose was the pop star’s track from her debut album Sour, which had a lot of personal meaning for her. And the specific lyric the TikTok user wanted to get inked onto her body forever was a heartfelt one coming from the nostalgic ballad Hope Ur Ok. It goes a little something like this:

“Address the letters to the holes in my butterfly wings”

Nice and poignant, right?! You can listen to the full song for yourself (below):

Sweet! And what a profound idea for a tattoo… or it would’ve been if it weren’t for this fatal error!

In a video Grace posted to the social media site, she revealed that the completed tattoo came with a grave error. She wrote on the screen a dire warning everyone to double check the words they were getting tattooed! And then, she revealed that her ink actually said:

“address the letters to the holes in my butter wings”

OMG! Butter wings?! Noooo!!!

At least she seemed to find some humor in it, though. She wrote in the caption:

“olivia please change the lyrics officially or sumn to make me feel better “

Wild!!

In an interview with People on Thursday, Grace explained how the mix-up even came to be. She said that after she came home from her hour-long tattoo appointment, her boyfriend actually pointed out the mistake. He asked her:

“Did you take out the fly [in ‘butterfly’]?”

She admits that she didn’t believe him at first. But then she checked, and realized that her new wrist ink was completely wrong!! She recalled how in the moment, she thought:

“I was just so shocked! How did I not notice that?”

Luckily, Grace wasn’t devastated over the mistake. In fact, she said she got a good laugh out of the whole ordeal. And she even had fun telling her friends and family about it! She said “the laughs and smiles they let out were priceless”! Now, her biggest wish is just for Olivia to see it and get a laugh, too:

“I have been a fan of Olivia since 2015! I LOVED American Girl dolls, and Olivia starred in an American Girl doll movie about the doll named Grace. And ever since then, I’ve followed her in her journey. She is such an inspiration to me and I admire her so much. I hope one day she’ll see this tattoo and laugh about it.”

It’s definitely going to be a good ice breaker story in the future! Ha!

What do U think about this tattoo mix-up, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

