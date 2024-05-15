Woman Fatally Stabs Her Husband For Asking When Dinner Was Going To Be Ready!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A 64-year-old Japanese woman was arrested this week for allegedly fatally stabbing her husband in their home.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in the city of Osaka’s Minato neighborhood. According to Japanese newspaper The Mainichi, the woman has been identified as Pamera Okada. She lived in a home in Minato with her husband, 76-year-old Masaru Okada.

Per that outlet, the incident occurred at 10:15 p.m. local time on the 14th. The woman allegedly stabbed Masaru in the right side of his abdomen with a kitchen knife as he was lying in bed. Masaru initially survived the stabbing, and at about 10:20 p.m., Pamera called police to report the injury. Per the newspaper, she told dispatchers:

“I stabbed my husband with a kitchen knife.”

First responders arrived and rushed Masaru to the hospital. At first, police arrested Pamera on suspicion of attempted murder. However, Masaru sadly succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the hospital. After he died, police upgraded their case and charged Pamera with murder.

The news outlet reported that Pamera was very candid with cops about what happened. When asked about why she stabbed her husband, she said that he first asked her dismissively about dinner:

“[He said], ‘Isn’t dinner ready yet?'”

He then began to complain about his job incessantly while she was cooking. In response, she allegedly took out a kitchen knife and stabbed him with it!! She told police:

“I got angry when he asked me if dinner was ready, so I told him to ‘die’ and stabbed him.”

OMG!!

Like we said, Pamera now faces murder charges. She is being held in the Osaka Prefectural Police‘s Minato Police Station as cops investigate further. Yikes…

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Movie Bites/YouTube]