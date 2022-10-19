OMG -- Olivia Wilde Purportedly Shares THE Salad Dressing Recipe In The Middle Of The Nanny Interview Scandal!!!

Fans have been dying to find out the recipe to Olivia Wilde‘s infamous salad dressing after her nanny’s interview, so the actress finally spilled the tea vinaigrette!

On Tuesday, the momma of two posted on her Instagram Stories with a picture of a page taken from Nora Ephron‘s 1983 book, Heartburn, where the author recounted her marriage and eventual divorce to second husband Carl Bernstein, who allegedly cheated on her. The passages shared the instructions to make her very own dressing — a fitting choice for Harry Styles‘ beau! And possibly a statement about her own relationship with now estranged ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis?

The recipe itself is rather basic, with only three ingredients:

2 Tablespoons Grey Poupon Mustard 2 Tablespoons Red Wine Vinegar 6 Tablespoons Olive Oil

See the full excerpt Miss O posted (below)!

Of course, all this hype comes after Olivia and Jason’s former nanny went on the record to allege new details about the 38-year-old director’s initial connection with the One Direction alum. One particularly shocking piece was the claim the Ted Lasso star laid down in front of his fiancée’s car before she drove to Harry’s to share her “special salad dressing.” LOLz!

In a rare joint statement, the exes slammed their one-time employee’s interview as “false and scurrilous accusations,” so Wilde poking fun at the drama yesterday was a welcome surprise.

If you’re curious, the House actress actually described how to make a dressing of her own, not too far from the one above! Appearing with Questlove on his Food Network series in 2020, she raved about her roasted salmon salad with zucchini and potatoes, which featured two tablespoons of vinegar, one tablespoon of mustard, and the addition of two to four tablespoons of olive oil, mixed with honey, salt, and garlic!

