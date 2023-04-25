Missing Oregon Mom Was Killed & Dumped By Abandoned Barn: 'Doesn't Make Sense'

A missing mom from Oregon was found brutally murdered — but the details of this case just aren’t adding up for her family…

On April 11 the Clark County Sheriff’s Office delivered heartbreaking news to the Speaks family. Joanna Speaks, a beloved mom and sister who went missing in March, was found dead near an abandoned barn on April 8. The medical examiner reported the 32-year-old died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck, which could happen in an accident. However, the CCSO said “there are indications the body was moved to this location” after being killed. Due to these revelations in the investigation, the case quickly started being investigated as a homicide.

The victim’s sister, Robyn Speaks, told local outlet KGW-TV over the weekend the family was in shambles upon hearing about the discovery of the mom of three, and they’re still struggling to understand the circumstances of it all:

“Like why did this happen? How? It just doesn’t make sense.”

The victim’s stepsister Ariel Hamby added:

“We’re all just asking every single thing you could think of — like maybe it was this? Did we check here? We’re trying to cover all the basis, but we don’t know. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and neck, and that’s all we know.”

Just heartbreaking. Such a scary situation with very little information… And the info they do have is so disturbing. Ariel continued:

“It keeps me up at night thinking that whoever did this to her, blunt force trauma to the head and neck, I mean that is violent, and that person is walking around.”

Seriously! It’s so horrifying to think someone did this to her and is still walking free! It’s even worse to think there’s no clue as to who did this or why. So, so sad.

But most gut-wrenching of all, Joanna’s children — Meilani, 7, Braxton, 12, and Juan, 13 — are struggling to deal with losing their mom. Ariel continued:

“You can definitely tell they’re sad. They’ve broken down the first couple days, but now it’s like they’re trying to avoid talking about it.”

The older family members have incredibly fond memories of her, with Ariel reminiscing:

“We have amazing memories with her. She was a big kid. She was hilarious, sarcastic and super witty. She’s now the missing piece of our family that completed us. And we’ll never forget her and we will never let our kids forget her.”

Both of Joanna’s siblings did mention she struggled with addiction on and off for years. But clearly she didn’t have the kind of problems that got her the kind of danger we’re talking about now. The family was far too shocked. And they won’t give up until they get the justice they deserve no matter what it takes, according to Robyn:

“We’re not a family that gives up and we won’t give up finding answers… doing whatever we have to get some sort of peace for her.”

Ariel agreed, asserting they’d “find” the person who did this to Joanna. The stepsister also took it upon herself to open a GoFundMe for funeral expenses, writing:

“We are asking for any donations, no matter how small, to go towards the cost of her cremation and burial- we were not prepared for such an expense financially, especially with it being so sudden and unexpected. Her children have made it clear that they would like to keep a piece of her with them, but also have a place to visit where her name and life will be engraved and never forgotten; We’re hoping that we can at least give them that.”

An update to the campaign from Saturday states the police are still investigating Joanna’s murder. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the CCSO’s Major Crimes Unit tip line at 564-397-2847.

We’re sending love and light Joanna’s family and loved ones. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

