Lala Kent Is Working On Getting Pregnant Again! Without A Man This Time!

Lala Kent is ready to become a mom of TWO!!

Vanderpump Rules fans know the 33-year-old reality star welcomed her first child, daughter Ocean Kent Emmett, with her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett in March 2021. Her relationship with the 52-year-old filmmaker came to an end later that year when he was caught cheating. Since then, she has been very vocal about wanting to have kids. And now, instead of waiting for a man to have another child with, Lala is taking matters into her own hands!

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, she revealed she is working on getting pregnant again — without a man this time. She is trying to expand her family with the help of intrauterine insemination and a sperm donor. IUI “boosts the chances of pregnancy by placing specially prepared sperm directly in the uterus, the organ in which a baby develops,” per the Mayo Clinic. And this route worked out perfectly for LaLa as she didn’t want to have to wait to find a partner to have another child, as she explained in the chat:

“I’ve had friends who had gone the IUI route but were having trouble getting pregnant. It was the next step they would take before doing IVF (in vitro fertilization). They were all in regular, normal — I call them cookie-cutter — relationships. And when I had my life go in a very different direction, I knew I wanted more kids. It was such a strange thing that was happening because everyone would tell me, ‘You’re going to find somebody.’ And I got to thinking, ‘why does my wanting more children need to involve another person?’ I think if there’s a will, there’s a way. I knew a donor was an option, and I knew IUI was an option.”

Wow! Good for Lala!

The podcast host said that “there was nothing off the table” when exploring her options, noting she even looked into IVF and adoption as a backup plan just in case IUI was unsuccessful:

“I was really open to anything, but because I didn’t have a problem getting pregnant the first time with my daughter Ocean, for me, I was open to the IUI route given how much I loved being pregnant and wanted to experience that again. Back then, I figured, Well, if we hit a wall, we can take the IVF route. And then if that didn’t work, I’d venture into adoption.”

But for now, she is completely dedicated to trying out IUI. She even locked down a sperm donor — a process that “took a really long time.” Lala explained:

“I’m in the process of tracking my periods and ovulation days, and I’m in close connection with my fertility specialist. We’ve got all our ducks in a row. The donor is secured, which I’m super excited about. It took a really long time to find the donor because, you know, it’s strange… It’s like you’re shopping for your partner but only to have a child, so there’s a lot that goes into it. But the moment I found this donor, it just spoke to me. He felt like my baby daddy. So, that’s where we’re at. The moment I can go forward with the IUI, then we’ll be there.”

Don’t worry, fans! You will see all of this play out throughout the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules. Lala even warned everyone that her storyline will be “way more emotional” than in seasons past, especially with the IUI process:

“Because I had Ocean in a very typical relationship (versus how I’m going about things for my second pregnancy), I didn’t expect to have to make the experience personal for myself. This way of having a baby is very scientific, where you’re choosing a donor and going in and basically having scientific sex, right? You’re still doing the whole spreading of the legs and putting something in there, but it just all feels very doctor-y.”

She continued:

“So for me, the biggest hurdle is trying to make it personal and make it beautiful still. And I think you’re going to see on this season of Vanderpump, the way I try to make this whole process feel warm and close to my heart — it’s a very different experience, I will say that. It’s extremely different. Last season was raw, but this is the aftermath, where dust has settled and it’s going to look very different. But I think it’s going to be great.”

[Image via Lala Kent/Instagram, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]