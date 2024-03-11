Ryan Gosling Gives Hilariously EPIC Oscars Performance -- But Eva Mendes' Reaction Will Have You LOLing Harder!

Ryan Gosling is more than Kenough for his longtime love Eva Mendes!

On Sunday night, Gosling showed off his chops by performing the hit I’m Just Ken from the Barbie movie at the 2024 Oscars. And while the Academy Awards audience in the building and the rest of the world watching on TV loved to see the Notebook actor belt it out with Mark Ronson, none of that admiration compared to the support from his wife!!

ICYMI, ch-ch-check out Ryan’s stunning and fun performance (did you catch the nod to Gentlemen Prefer Blondes??), which became instantly iconic not only for his stage presence but also for the bright pink jacket he rocked during it (below):

So much fun! So memorable! THAT is good award show fodder! And it’s hard not to remember that jacket! That last part is an especially good thing, as it popped up on Eva’s Instagram feed, too! Taking to her IG to speak out after the show, the 50-year-old actress rocked the same pink jacket and joked that Ryan had to come home ASAP to put the kids to bed:

“You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s [sic], RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed.”

LOLz! Daddy duty is never done!

That wasn’t the only time Eva showed her support for Ryan on Oscars Sunday, though! Earlier in the day, she shared a snap of herself standing in front of his dressing room with this heartwarming caption:

“Always by my man”

Standing by her partner… even if she stayed behind the scenes! As y’all no doubt know, Ryan and Eva rarely do red carpets together. And Sunday was no different! With Eva content to hang out at home come showtime, the actor brought his sister Mandi and his momma Donna with him to the show. Sadly for Ryan, he didn’t win Best Supporting Actor, though. That went to Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer. Ah, well. At least the performance was amazing! Reactions??

