How John Cena Pulled Off Being 'Naked' At The Academy Awards!

John Cena handing out Oscars in the nude?! That definitely wasn’t on our bucket list, but it sure made the night!

The former pro wrestler had one of the most talked about moments of the Oscars on Sunday night when he stepped onstage (basically) butt naked! In a hilarious sketch, host Jimmy Kimmel came on stage to reflect on a wild moment from the award show’s history when a male streaker ran across the stage. He explained:

“At the 46th Academy Awards, 1974, David Niven was in the middle of introducing Elizabeth Taylor when a nude man — a streaker — ran across the stage. Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?”

Jimmy waited a beat before repeating himself, clearly trying to set up a joke. That’s when the Barbie star appeared behind him, blocked by a piece of the set, and hesitated to come out on stage to let the joke play out like planned.

Related: Awww! Vanessa Hudgens Is Pregnant!

The Ricky Stanicky lead, who was supposed to run across the stage naked to climax the whole bit, told the Jimmy Kimmel Live host:

“I changed my mind. I don’t wanna do the streak bit. I just don’t feel right about it, man. It’s an elegant event. Honestly, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless idea.”

Jimmy tried to encourage him to follow through, insisting it was “supposed to be funny.” But John explained:

“The male body is not a joke!”

Hah! After a few quips about jorts, it seemed like the bit was over and the actor was going to present the Costume Design award from behind the stage. Except that’s when he shimmied across the stage with seemingly nothing but an envelope covering him up!! OMG! Ch-ch-check it out!

LOLz!

So, how in the world did they pull this off? Well, it turns out the WWE alum wasn’t completely bare under there. As behind-the-scenes photos showed, the 46-year-old had a skin-toned covering that rested very snugly over his privates. In turn, it left the sides of his thighs exposed, giving the illusion that he was fully naked. Still, very, very little was left to the imagination!! Look!

Well, hello there! After this, fans are really going to want him to set up a real OnlyFans account now. LMFAO!

Reactions to Cena’s little stunt?!? Let us know your favorite moment from the Oscars (below)!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]