Whoa! Outer Banks Star Allegedly PUNCHES Nurse And More In WILD Vegas Attack -- And He Responds!

Popular Outer Banks star Austin North went off the rails at a hospital in Las Vegas this week, even going so far as to allegedly violently attack staffers! Whoa!!

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by TMZ on Thursday afternoon, Sin City police officers were dispatched to UMC Hospital on Tuesday night. Calls had come in about an alleged assault occurring in the emergency room. And when cops got there, they discovered the television star was involved!

According to a couple nurses and a phlebotomist who were on scene, Austin allegedly came at all three of them in a violent bum-rush that bubbled up out of nowhere. Suddenly, and apparently without warning or any type of provocation, the 27-year-old actor allegedly began punching wildly at the trio. OMG!!

One of his punches allegedly landed squarely on a nurse’s head. Ouch!! He is accused of shoving another nurse in the face, and then pushing the phlebotomist over a table. He also reportedly attacked another person, though the arrest report is unclear as to who it was or what their role within the hospital may have been. That phlebotomist then reportedly turned around and smacked North across the head in self-defense with a tray he’d found laying nearby. That quelled the attack long enough for security officers to arrive and hold Austin at bay for the cops.

That reported tray strike would seem to explain the mugshot that cops later gave North after he was arrested. It shows a visible wound on the side of his left eyebrow, as you can see (below):

Cops came and hauled the TV star off to jail on charges of gross misdemeanor battery. Per TMZ, he bonded out a few hours later.

And then, on Thursday evening, North responded. According to Austin himself, he was driven to the emergency room by a friend on Tuesday after thinking he was having a heart attack. He had been in Vegas all weekend for Super Bowl festivities, and had stayed over for another few days to party. He addressed his reason for going into the ER in the first place and claimed to have been suffering the effects of a “severe anxiety attack” leading up to the alleged assault:

“I am deeply upset by the events that took place in Las Vegas this past week. My friend drove me to the hospital because I thought I was having a heart attack. Several tests were taken, including blood, which came back negative for any drugs or alcohol in my system. I was having a severe anxiety attack.”

Then, he continued:

“I have very little memory of the events that day at the hospital. I have the utmost respect for healthcare workers and hospital staff. I have battled anxiety on and off for years and this was the most extreme panic attack I’ve ever had. Going forward, I hope to shed light on this debilitating disorder and send hope to those who have also struggled.”

Wow.

Well, we hope he gets the help he needs for his panic attacks and anxiety. And of course, we hope he’s also prepared to face the legal consequences for this alleged unprovoked and violent attack. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

