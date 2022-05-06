Listen To This: Fly High!

We’ve been riding with Paloma Mami for a while!

She’s at the top of her game in Spanish language music right now!

Her latest album is so great – from start to finish. Even the “intro” is killer!

Mi Palomita is just a minute and a half, but it’s a great taste of the album!

This feels like alternative pop meets a real classic, timeless sound.

So much soul!

You will enjoy, even if you don’t speak Spanish! Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Paloma Mami!