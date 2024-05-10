Where Travis Kelce Was When Taylor Swift Kicked Off Second Leg Of Her Eras Tour...

Taylor Swift sent all sorts of signals to her boo Travis Kelce on the first night of her Eras Tour return. When she did one of the songs she wrote for him, So High School, she dropped lots of little winks. It was super cute! But, uh… he wasn’t there.

Not that it’s easy to pick up and travel to Paris at the drop of a beret, but what exactly was the Kansas City Chiefs star busy doing?

The tight end was stretching a new muscle — the acting one. As you might have heard, Trav was recently cast in Ryan Murphy‘s latest horror spectacular for FX, Grotesquerie. Well, it turns out this wasn’t a one-day cameo. Because he’s still there!

Co-star Niecy Nash-Betts posted more behind-the-scenes videos from the set on Thursday, and one showed the NFL superstar getting some makeup put on! Niecy teased him:

“Look who’s getting ready for his close-up!”

To which he immediately mugged for her camera! What a ham!

So there you have it! Trav is just a little busy potentially getting a new career started. No big deal.

Innerestingly it does look like he’s out of his orderly outfit, and a costume change is a good sign his role is bigger than a walk-on. We’re so excited to see how well he does! Obvi Ryan Murphy is more willing than many showrunners to take a chance on a new actor. He’s given big roles to hunky Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy and of course to Kim Kardashian.

Will this be a springboard for bigger things? If so, no wonder Tay told Trav he had to do it and catch up with her tour later, right?

[Image via Taylor Swift/SNL/YouTube.]