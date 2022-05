Paranoid 1966 needs to blow up! Please!!!

Music lovers!! I know what I’m talking about!

The Spaniard, whose family is from Equatorial Guinea, sings and raps and is crazy talented!

Tic Tac is bilingual and musically very American.

So fresh!!!

If you like cool hip hop, you will love this!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE for more from Paranoid 1966!