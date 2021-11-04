Parents Charged With Murder Of 11-Year-Old Boy Found Poisoned In A Storage Bin

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Officials have filed murder charges against the father and stepmother of an 11-year-old boy who was found dead in Northern California a year ago.

On Tuesday, El Dorado County Chief Assistant District Attorney Joe Alexander announced that Jordan Piper and Lindsay Piper each face a murder charge in connection with the death of Roman Anthony Lopez, who the couple is accused of torturing and poisoning. Just unimaginable…

Alexander said, per Mountain Democrat:

“Last Thursday we filed an amended complaint that adds a murder charge against both of the Pipers.”

The development comes nearly nine months after the Pipers were arrested in Calaveras County in February. They were initially charged with child abuse and torture; Lindsay was slapped with an additional count of poisoning, while Jordan received an additional charge of failing to provide for a child.

Related: Woman Convinced Her Husband He Had Alzheimer’s & Stole $600K From Him Over ‘Multiple Decades’!

The young boy was reported missing on January 11, 2020, roughly two months after moving to Placerville from Michigan with his father, stepmother, and seven other children, ranging in age from 1 to 17 years old. A day later, investigators announced they had found his body in a storage bin in his family’s basement during a search of the home.

Before taking up residence in their Placerville home, the family had reportedly moved a lot before that, which made the investigation into Roman’s death particularly complicated, according to police. Law enforcement said in a press release in February, following the couple’s arrest:

“The combined investigative team contacted multiple agencies, in another state, including child protective services, medical providers, law enforcement agencies and courts.”

The release went on to state that investigators believed Roman had suffered before his death, sharing:

“Although an autopsy revealed no obvious trauma, Roman was found to be severely malnourished and dehydrated at the time of his death.”

According to the criminal complaint filed by the El Dorado County District Attorney in February, evidence showed Lindsay poisoned the boy. It stated:

“Lindsay Marie Piper willfully and unlawfully mingled a poison and harmful substance with food, drink, medicine and pharmaceutical product.”

It’s still unclear what new evidence led to the upgraded charges. But frankly, if all this is true we hope they throw the book that these sad excuses for parents.

The couple remain behind bars in El Dorado County Jail. Lindsey’s bail is listed at $1.3 million, while Jordan is being held on $1.05 million. The couple is scheduled to be arraigned on November 19.

[Image via El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office]