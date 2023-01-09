Wiretap Reportedly Catches Andrew Tate Bragging About Money Laundering As Victims Reveal Shocking Demands

New information continues to come out regarding the human trafficking allegations against controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate.

Of course, the duo were arrested late last month in Romania after Andrew got into (and horribly lost) an online spat with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Now, in less than two weeks since the Tate brothers were arrested by Romanian cops, investigators are learning more about their supposed money laundering work that was being done in the eastern European country.

Now, Digi24 is releasing key information about the case. Over the weekend, the Romanian outlet reported on the existence of a wiretap against the former kickboxer and his brother. On it, police were reportedly able to track the brothers’ activities and listen to them conduct business with women in their employ. Part of that business, cops say, was to bring these women to their Romanian compound and then force them to work on adult entertainment sites, web cams, and other NSFW outlets.

In one part of the wiretap, the outlet reports, Andrew openly talks about allegedly laundering money and dealing in illicit activity. As the outlet notes, he reportedly tells one girl:

“You’re not stupid and you can probably guess how I make so much money. I have to hide what I’m really doing.”

The victim then responds:

“Web cam?”

In response, he openly brags about starting “fake” video chat companies with teams of girls in order to allegedly push through money and other “illegal things” like documents:

“I’ve been doing this for a long time with a team of girls working on video chat. The company was fake, but this is how I laundered my dirty money. Some of the girls who worked for me. … I used them to do other things. To move money or illegal things, documents. I will never do that with you.”

Creepy AF.

Of course, Tate himself was bragging about some of these alleged activities online for quite a while before his arrest. So it sounds like he wasn’t exactly being careful about keeping quiet. No wonder he was allegedly so forthright on the wiretap!

As Digi24 notes, victims weren’t just allegedly used to help launder illicit funds. Romanian investigators have been given shocking statements by the girls, who claim that after they were recruited by the Tate brothers, they were “forced to get tattoos” with the message “owned by Tate” scrawled on them.

OMG!!

The Tate brothers’ lawyer has denied those claims, though. Ioan Gliga, the brothers’ attorney in the country, reportedly told the Romanian news outlet late last Friday:

“I would understand this gesture made by the respective persons as a gesture intended to make themselves as pleasant as possible by the Tate brothers and at no time was the question of conditioning or coercion to make such a gesture and it was their free will.”

Hmmm…

Amazingly, there are even more crazy updates involving Tate. As the Romanian news outlet notes, Tate converted to Islam back in 2021. Now, following his conversion, the Taliban is calling for the brothers’ release from prison. Yes, really. The Digi24 report claims news about the brothers’ arrest has “reached Afghanistan,” and the Taliban is demanding the pair be freed. When the Taliban is on your side on ANY matter, uhh, you might be on the wrong side. Just saying!

You can read an English translation of the full Romanian Digi24 news report HERE. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube/PBD Podcast/YouTube]