Paris Hilton & Her Mom Tearfully Discuss Boarding School Abuse Allegations With Drew Barrymore

Paris Hilton and her mother, Kathy Hilton, sat down for an emotional discussion on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday.

In their chat with host Drew Barrymore, the socialite and her reality TV veteran mom got real about Paris’ 2020 documentary This Is Paris, which highlights alleged abuse she suffered as a teenager at a Utah boarding school.

The emotional sit-down centering on the alleged situation at Provo Canyon School when Paris was growing up brought tears to everyone’s eyes. At one point, Kathy got choked up about the situation her daughter suffered through, telling Drew:

“Everybody tries to do the best they can and I am so proud of her and, can you imaging not knowing and her holding that in? All that time. It’s been a roller coaster emotionally for me and this is not about me, this is all about Paris. Even a week ago, I started crying. … I look at [Paris] in a different way. I look at her now and I just see this, yes, she’s beautiful, but inside there’s pain. And it breaks my heart.”

Here is the full clip from Friday’s show (below):

Of course, Paris previously explained the reported boarding school situation when appearing on Drew’s show to discuss her documentary back in September of 2020.

The famous pair bonded over their shared traumatic youths at the time, as Drew empathized with Paris by telling stories of her own damaging and difficult childhood, as well.

