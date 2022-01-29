'You Are Scum': Britney Spears Straight Up BLASTS Jamie Lynn In Most Heated Post Yet

Holy cow, this may be the most direct repudiation Britney Spears has launched at her sister!

Ever since Jamie Lynn Spears‘ memoir, Things I Should Have Said, came out, her big sis has barely been able to go a couple days without an explosion of anger on her Instagram. But even among the tirades, this is pretty damn direct.

In her latest post, the Toxic singer straight-up accuses JL of “lying” and using her name to sell books! She writes:

“National best seller ???? DUH …. the timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!! My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN’T KNOW …. Bulls**t !!!”

Wow. Don’t need a Southern translator for that!

Brit included clips of The Real and The Talk, in which a couple co-hosts and guests go hard at the Zoey 101 star for her book. Britney was all about the take on The Real, saying:

“But what these women are saying here is pretty clear !!!! I’m just kinda shocked that more people like these real soul sisters aren’t telling it like it is !!!”

Adrienne Houghton even said JL should have called the memoir: Things I Should Have Said To My Sister Alone But Instead I Decided To Write A Book For Profit. Damn! Not as pithy… but almost as honest as what it was reportedly originally titled, I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out. At least if she full-on used Britney lyrics, it would be more overt that she was exploiting her sister’s moment, which is CLEARLY what Britney thinks! She continued:

“Congrats best seller … I’m not surprised at all !!! The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s**t but your f**king lying just like you lied about Alexa Nikolas!!!!”

Read all about that HERE! She finished strong, saying:

“I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!! I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn.”

Wow. Harsh words, maybe the most harsh she’s ever put out there.

See the talk show clips that help express what Britney is feeling and read her whole screed (below)!

[Image via Britney Spears/Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram.]