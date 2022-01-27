Paris Hilton Says There’s 'No Bad Vibes' Between Her And Lindsay Lohan Anymore!

We love to see two icons bury the hatchet!

There’s a lot of nostalgia for the early 2000s in pop culture right now, which is somewhat bittersweet. On the one hand, a lot of iconic and unforgettable celebrity moments happened in that era. On the other hand, there was a lot of toxicity as well (particularly in the media, us included). Retrospectives like Framing Britney Spears have helped put early aughts infamy into perspective. But it also helps that the famous faces that used to cover the tabloids have grown older and wiser as well.

For instance, the drama between Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan was the stuff of legend back in the day — but now that the ladies are settling down, it’s all water under the bridge. The heiress addressed the end of their beef during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday.

Referring to the Mean Girls star, Paris reflected:

“I just feel like we’re grown-ups now. I just got married. She just got engaged. We’re not in high school. I think it was just very immature and now everything is all good.”

She added:

“I saw that she got engaged when I was on my honeymoon, and I just said congratulations.”

When Andy Cohen observed that she “broke the ice,” she agreed:

“No bad vibes.”

During #WWHL, @ParisHilton shared that there are no bad vibes between her and Lindsay Lohan. pic.twitter.com/RZttGJM9l8 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 27, 2022

The reality star previously mentioned mending fences with her rival during a December 2021 episode of her podcast This is Paris. She explained:

“I saw Lindsay got engaged, and I know that we’ve had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her. I am genuinely very happy for her, and it just makes me so happy to see. Fifteen years later, and so much has happened in the past two weeks. I got married, Britney [Spears] got her freedom back and engaged. Lindsay just got engaged. I love seeing how different our lives are now, and how much we’ve grown up.”

The 40-year-old mused:

“Things have happened but I’m an adult now. I just realize that a lot of that was just being immature. Yes, there have been people that have hurt me, but I feel like now that I’m married and grown up and starting this next phase in my life, I don’t want to have any of that negative energy. So, I forgive anyone that has hurt me in life. I just feel that it’s just good to let all of that go.”

We dig the positivity! And we love to hear that time, distance, and maturity made all the difference for these former friends. They experienced some turbulent (and seemingly traumatic) years together in the public eye, and they deserve all the peace and happiness they can get now. Excited for the next chapter for Paris and for Lindsay.

