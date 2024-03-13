Paris Hilton Rips Into Uncle Mauricio Umansky For Feuding With Hilton Fam & Using Their Name To 'Plug His Lame Show'!

Mauricio Umansky is calling out the world-renowned Hilton family’s real estate empire… and it’s not going over well with the most famous Hilton of them all!

The latest trailer for Mau’s Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills was released on Tuesday. In it, the 53-year-old real estate mogul can be seen talking very candidly to business partners about what went down at the brokerage Hilton and Hyland more than a decade ago. Basically, Mau was an agent at brother-in-law Rick Hilton‘s mega-powerful real estate firm, and one year, Umansky brought in a HUGE chunk of their business. He explained:

“I think I got kind of f**ked by Hilton and Hyland. And when I say f**ked, you know, like today, I’m happy. But, there were 100 agents at Hilton and Hyland. They did $1 billion for the first time a year. And I was 19.6 percent of their production.”

Well, that is pretty impressive, if true. One dude putting up a fifth of their total production out of 100 agents!!

Basically, Mau went to Rick, who is now 68, and asked him about becoming a full partner at the firm and gaining some equity for his troubles. Eventually, Rick and his exec team decided to turn that down. And then, Mau saw the rejection as leaving him no other choice but to leave the brokerage and start his own firm, The Agency, upon which Buying Beverly Hills is now based. So, in 2011, he did that! Makes sense, right? Sure! But then there were HUGE family issues at play!! Mau explained how his now-estranged wife Kyle Richards — the sister of Rick’s wife and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills mainstay Kathy Hilton — had to deal with family fallout:

“Then I went home and I talked to Kyle. I go, ‘this is really going to cause a lot of stress between you and your sister and your family. And I don’t want to do this move of leaving and starting a company if you’re not comfortable.’ She was 100 percent supportive.”

In a confessional in the new teaser clip, Mau quickly added:

“I think Hilton and Hyland is an amazing company and I would never be caught dead speaking poorly about them because I don’t think poorly about them. And I am Rick’s brother-in-law. But unfortunately, it got sour because it really affected the family, Kyle more than anybody. You know, her family stopped speaking to her.”

Awkward…

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Awk, but manageable. And besides, it’s in the past! That happened in 2010 and 2011, right when Umansky founded The Agency. But there is at least one current-day person who is extremely unhappy with dredging up old feuds: Paris Hilton!! Rick’s über-famous daughter popped up in the comments of that Instagram clip with this SUPER shady remark directed at Uncle Mau:

“My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road. He would never speak negatively about his family — especially in the press. Frankly, we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It is enough already.”

Eek!!!

She came out swinging! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Share your takes on Paris’ powerful family-first response down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Peacock/YouTube/Netflix/YouTube/YouTube]