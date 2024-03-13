Mauricio Umansky Caught Telling Another Woman He's 'Moving Out' Of Kyle Richards House!

Are Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky ready to officially pull the plug on their marriage? The Agency CEO may have accidentally let the cat out of the bag last week during a boys’ trip to Aspen, Colorado!

On Tuesday, an eyewitness told Page Six Mauricio had a conversation with a woman during happy hour at the celeb hotspot Kemo Sabe — and made some eyebrow-raising comments about the status of his marriage with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star! It’s unknown if the woman was a fan or pal — but before anyone asks, the insider said the conversation was NOT flirty. However, Mau was apparently comfortable enough with this woman to open up about his relationship with Kyle! He reportedly told her explicitly:

“We’re not together.”

Wait, “we’re not together” right now, as in you’re still separated but free to see other people? Like the estranged couple have said in the past? Or “we’re not together,” meaning you are taking this from a separation to a full-on divorce? Based on what Mauricio allegedly said next, there’s a good chance he meant the latter! The source claimed the Buying Beverly Hills star then talked about “moving out of the house” he shares with Kyle and the importance of their four children at this time. Uh oh…

Related: Kyle Richards Cops To Being ‘Curious’ About Kissing A Woman!

Previously, the 55-year-old Halloween actress said she and Mauricio were in the same home but sleeping in different rooms. After being stuck in limbo for months, she also shared their situation would be resolved “sooner than later.” That was a couple of weeks ago. Is their situation changing now? Did Mau let it slip that they’ve decided to get a divorce? According to the real estate agent, no. In fact, he denied talking about his relationship to anyone in a statement to Page Six, insisting he only talked about business and nothing else during that trip:

“Last week I was fully engaged with The Agency business and traveling with some of our top agents for a collaborative trip and new business. I did not discuss my relationship with anyone.”

Hmm…

Kyle has not addressed these alleged comments from Mau. But if he did talk about their marriage, it sounds like they are officially heading for splitsville very soon. But maybe they’re saving it for sweeps week? What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Bravo/Netflix/YouTube]