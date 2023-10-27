Swifties PANICKED After Apple Music & Spotify Crashed When Taylor Swift Finally Dropped 1989 (Taylor’s Version)!

It’s a BIG day for Taylor Swift!

For weeks, fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for the 33-year-old singer to drop her beloved album 1989 –but this time, (Taylor’s Version). The new album features the same songs from the first album that fans have known and loved for the past nine years, but re-recorded and reproduced. However, five new tracks that didn’t make the original cut were also added to (Taylor’s Version): Slut!, Say Don’t Go, Now That We Don’t Talk, Is It Over Now? and Suburban Legends.

With those additions, Swifties were VERY much looking forward to the album. And now it’s finally here! But unfortunately, there were a few hiccups with the re-release…

Loyal fans stayed up until the clock struck midnight to be the first to hear 1989 (Taylor’s Version). However, many users of Apple Music and Spotify were PANICKED when they were unable to listen when the album was released on Friday due to technical issues! Yeah, the Swifites crashed the not one but TWO streaming services! See (below):

“taylor broke apple music and spotify” “WHY CANT I PLAY IT ON APPLE MUSIC OR SPOTIFY TAYLOR LET ME IN” “Not Apple Music and Spotify both failing me and setting me behind” “TAYLOR BROKE SPOTIFY AND APPLE MUSIC #1989TaylorsVersion” “Only Taylor Swift can crash Apple Music and Spotify at the same time”

Fortunately, the tech issues seem to have been resolved. Fans are happily listening to every song now and reacting online! Phew!

But there is more to celebrate, Swifties! Not only has Taylor reclaimed her fifth studio album, but as of Friday, she is also now officially a member of the billionaires club!! According to Bloomberg, she earned her new status thanks to the $80 million from her music sales, the $110 million in her current property values, the $120 million from her streaming earnings, the $370 million in ticket sales and merchandise, and all of her re-released music since 2019 has an estimated value of $400 million!

So, The Eras Tour and re-released music basically launched her billionaire status!? DAMN!!! Not to mention that the tour didn’t just help her, but it also reportedly gave an economic boost across North America due to the hotel revenues and increased visitor spending. Wow. The only thing we can say about everything that has gone down is that it’s the power of Taylor!

