Paris Jackson Poses Topless With Friends During Full Moon Ritual -- Look!

Paris Jackson is letting it all hang out with her main witches!

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to post a few photos from the ritual she and her friends performed in honor of the full moon on Wednesday — while they were completely topless, of course!

In the series of pics (below), the coven of five were photographed from the front and back as they posed in their underwear surrounded by candles and notebooks. So coven.

The 23-year-old star thanked “mother moon” in one caption, while writing in another:

“‘tis the season ”

That it is, girl!

For those who don’t know, nudity is encouraged but not required for moon rituals, where one evokes its power to help manifest a dream or banish unwanted thoughts or feelings.

We’re not sure what Paris and co. were hoping to manifest or banish, but she certainly conjured up countless likes with these skintilating snaps!

Ch-ch-check out the witchy pics (below).

