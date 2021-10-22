Watch Timothée Chalamet Pretty Much Confirm Zendaya & Tom Holland's Relationship!

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya really are best friends — so much that he trolled her over her romance with Tom Holland!

Ahead of the release of their new movie, Dune, the co-stars sat down with Buzzfeed to take an all-important BFF quiz. The two didn’t get every question exactly right, but Timmy didn’t think twice when asked to name Z’s “celebrity crush.” He said:

“Easy, Tom Holland.”

Oop!

While the Euphoria star met every other answer with a witty remark, this seemed to catch her off guard, as she only responded with an adorable giggle. Awww!

Naturally, fans were smitten by the moment when it made its rounds on social media, with many pointing out that Z was blushing. Users wrote:

“Aww she gets so happy when he mentions Tom’s name” “Lmao Timmy saying Tom is Zendaya’s celebrity crush and her just giggling like a smitten school girl…she loves that boy. xD”

The exchange also reminded fans of the moment back in 2017 when Tom playfully revealed that Zendaya was his first celeb crush ever.

That wasn’t the only hint at the Spider-Man co-stars’ romance in the video, though. Zendaya seemingly referenced their relationship herself when asked about their “favorite swear word,” confessing that she’s been using the c-word since she’s been “hanging out with British people” a lot more. (For those who don’t know, Tom is British!)

One fan noted:

“Lmfao ‘ when I started hanging out with British people’ like just say his name already”

LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out the video (below)!

As we reported, the pair have seemingly become more public with their romance ever since they got caught making out in a car in early July. In the months since, they’ve attended a wedding together and have publicly gushed over each other on Instagram.

Earlier this month, the Disney Channel alum opened up about what she admires most about the British actor, telling InStyle:

“There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate. In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well… [He’s] very charismatic. [He] can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat. A good chat — I sound so British.”

We think it’s safe to say gurl’s got Tom on the brain!

[Image via YouTube/Mario Mitsis/WENN]