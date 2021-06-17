Paris Jackson Calls Gabriel Glenn Breakup An 'Intense Betrayal' In Rare Comment On Love Life

Paris Jackson doesn’t often open up about her love life. But during an extremely candid one-on-one conversation with Willow Smith on a special Red Table Talk this week, it seemed no topic was off limits.

And that included her breakup with Gabriel Glenn.

The bandmates had been together for around two years when they called it quits last summer. Speaking for the first time publicly about the breakup, Paris spilled:

“It was the deepest heartbreak I ever experienced. But also it was one of the most powerful rebirths I’ve ever had in finding my voice and finding my sound and embracing being a musician. I was scared to do that for a long time. Finally, I’m just like, this is who I am, I’m a musician.”

TMZ was the first to break the news of the split, but every outlet followed suit, with sources consistently getting out the same messaging: this was an amicable split, no one bears any ill will, the relationship just “ran its course.”

Well, it sounds like that was what you might call in the gossip industry…

Total bulls**t!

Finally getting real about it, the 23-year-old revealed:

“It was the deepest I ever loved someone, it was the most intense I’ve felt so far and the most intense betrayal I felt so far and experienced.”

Sorry, “most intense betrayal”?? She doesn’t get into what he did, but she does say it was enough to make her more “guarded”:

“It’s definitely closed me off to that, I’m very careful with who I spend time with now and very guarded and trying to protect myself.”

Damn! So much for amicable! LOLz!

For real though, we’re sorry she had to go through that. The first cut is always the deepest. While it’s good she’s going to be more careful, we’re glad it hasn’t closed her off altogether.

Paris famously came out not as bisexual, but something she said was unclassifiable, immediately after the split. While she wasn’t ready to put a label on it, she did make it clear she was into women as well as men. Sadly, that’s not something that is OK with all of her family. She told Willow:

“My family is very religious and a lot of homosexuality is very taboo, so they don’t like to talk about it, it’s not really accepted. But I’ve gotten to a point where I respect them and I have love for them, I respect their beliefs, I respect their religion.”

Well, that’s awfully magnanimous, considering that religion doesn’t respect her existence. She explained:

“To expect them to put aside their culture and their religions … expectations to me lead to resentments and what people think about me isn’t my business.”

Unless they’re telling you how to live. But then, something tells us Paris is the boss — and no one is making her do anything she doesn’t want to these days.

What do YOU think of Paris’ relationship revelation??

