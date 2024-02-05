Paris Jackson Showed Up On Grammys Red Carpet -- WITHOUT Her 80+ Tattoos!!!

Often these days it’s what you bare that gets you attention on the red carpet. For Paris Jackson on Sunday night, it was what she covered up!

The singer showed up on the Grammys carpet in a gorgeous black cutout evening gown, showing off a lot of skin. And that skin… was missing all her trademark tattoos! Just for reference, here’s Paris at the Fashion Trust US Awards in March of last year.

Michael Jackson‘s daughter has over 80 tattoos and counting. She usually isn’t shy about showing them off. But for this particular look, she clearly wanted sleek, elegant, and inkless. And she put in a lot of work to get it!

Ch-ch-check out the markedly (or un-markedly?) less wild look (below)!

Explaining her carpet style to ET, she said:

“It’s just Celine, mama. It’s all Celine head to toe with my own jewelry and covered all the tattoos.”

Yeah, about that last part… It wasn’t easy! Paris added that the process “took a few hours.” We bet!

So yeah, don’t expect to see Paris sans tattoos too often. But it was fun to see what she might have looked like in another life, right?

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]