Is Taylor Swift's Surprise Album A Slight At Ex Joe Alwyn & His Lads?!

A new Taylor Swift era is upon us… and Joe Alwyn better brace himself!

During Sunday night’s Grammys, the musician shocked fans by announcing her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, will be out in the spring. And fans have already found a striking connection to her ex-boyfriend! First of all, the Love Story artist made it perfectly clear her former relationship was fair game in the new music by confirming the timeline of the project. During her acceptance speech, she shared:

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19.”

Two years would align with her split from the actor, which was made public in early 2023. But there’s more!

Announcing the album on socials, the songwriter included possible new lyrics which certainly point to a heartbreaking love story. Take a look:

But the biggest clue??

It comes straight from Joe himself! The Favourite alum has actually been in a “tortured” group of his own — which fans now think may have been the inspiration for the pop star’s new album title!

Back in December 2022, Joe and his friend Paul Mescal revealed they’re in a WhatsApp group with Andrew Scott called… “The Tortured Man Club.” Seriously!! At the time, Joe said “it hasn’t had much use recently” while his pal noted, “I feel like we’re less tortured now.” But, um, we have a feeling the English celeb might be turning to the group chat to vent about being the muse for his ex’s new tunes pretty soon!

Joe Alwyn and Paul Mescal have a WhatsApp group with Andrew Scott called "The Tortured Man Club." "It hasn't had much use recently," Alwyn says.

"I feel like we're less tortured now," Mescal quips. https://t.co/CSai4ScQpz pic.twitter.com/veCp1ZdFsD — Variety (@Variety) December 15, 2022

As for the name, it sounds like it was a nod to their on-screen roles. In an interview with GQ UK earlier that year, the 32-year-old said Andrew created the text group and that the name “is I guess a reflection on [Mescal’s character in Normal People] Connell and Nick,” which was his character in Conversations with Friends. But now it’ll have a whole new meaning!

After recalling Joe’s former interviews and the Variety chat resurfaced online, Swifties are pretty convinced this new album will be about the breakup. See them react to the hilarious possible title inspo on X (Twitter):

“I’m actually so obsessed with the concept of this album already. ‘All’s fair in love and poetry’ is giving ‘you treated me the way you did and it’s fair game for me to write about it.’” “She is coming for him for real” “she had the chance to do the funniest thing ever and she did” “Oh she gonna drag him to helllll in the lyrics” “Taylor Swift will ALWAYS be the level of petty I ASPIRE to be”

By the way, Taylor’s pal Phoebe Bridgers once dated Paul Mescal — you know, one-third of that group chat — which is now sparking fans to beg:

“DYING OUT HERE. GET PHOEBE BRIDGERS ON ONE OF THE SONGS STAT. THIS IS ABOUT TO BE THE FUNNIEST S**T EVER.”

LOLz! Now that would be super petty!!

As Perezcious readers know, Taylor and Joe split after six years, and while Page Six sources insisted it “wasn’t dramatic,” this moody AF album teaser would definitely suggest otherwise! Really seems like Tay is getting ready to spill ALL the tea! What do YOU think of the theory that this group chat inspired her album title?! Sound OFF (below)!

