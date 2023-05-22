Anwar Hadid Had A Troubling & Shady Reaction To Ex-Girlfriend Dua Lipa Hard Launching Her New Man!

Dua Lipa just debuted her new relationship… and ex Anwar Hadid does NOT approve.

If you’ve been staying up-to-date with the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, you may have seen the One Kiss singer making her red carpet debut with new love interest, 41-year-old French film director, Romain Gavras.

Hier soir à Cannes avec mon cœur pic.twitter.com/LgfOgIqj7y — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) May 20, 2023

While the two undeniably looked stunning together — Dua in a Hedi Slimane black, cutout dress for Celine, and Romain in a classic, black tie suit — there was one onlooker who seemingly didn’t think so highly… Dua’s ex-boyfriend Anwar.

Related: Are Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Doomed?

After photos of the new couple quickly went viral, Bella Hadid’s little bro took to Instagram to share some thoughts. In since deleted Story posts, the 23-year-old cryptically shared he’s “Trying not to find and kill him,” followed by a smiley face.

Uhhh…

He then added in a follow up, “I can’t breath [sic].”

The young musician then shared two more Story posts, writing:

“I hate the way you say my name”

And

“Have fun”

If you didn’t know, Anwar and Dua dated for two years until they broke up in December of 2021. We’ll just say, it seems like one is handling the post-breakup life a bit better than the other…

Anwar then returned to IG Saturday to promote his new song, uploading a selfie with the caption:

“The Skruuuuuugh out now on All streaming platforms!!! @000oswald”

However, he not-so-subtly shared in the comments a sad face emoji, and fans quickly began offering their own two cents:

“Please take her from him real quick” “I think she loves you still.. sorry im sayin but what did you do Anwar!!sorry but i came here to talk” “Dua Lipa looked better with you than with that new one”

Another user even pointed out that the exes still follow one another, so it just makes us wonder if Dua has been seeing all this. What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Did he go too far?? Share in the comments down below!

[Images via Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid/Instagram]