Jason Kelce Praises Taylor Swift As ‘An Unbelievable Role Model For Young Women’

Jason Kelce is definitely a Taylor Swift fan!

During an interview on Friday with WCPO 9, the Philadelphia Eagles center couldn’t help but sing the Eras Tour performer’s praises! While speaking on all the attention she gets at Kansas City Chiefs games, the 36-year-old explained:

“The audience wants to see it. If people didn’t want to see it, they wouldn’t be showing it, I know that.”

Yeah, with all the millions she’s helped generate for the NFL, it’s not exactly a secret! Lolz!

He continued:

“She’s the quintessential artist right now in the world. Singer-songwriter, immensely talented, an unbelievable role model for young women across the globe.”

OMG! So sweet! Between this and calling her “family” with Travis Kelce, it’s clear he approves of the Love Story singer for his little bro! He added:

“I think that the NFL would probably be foolish not to, you know, show her and … be a role model for all the young girls out there.”

Watch the interview clip (below):

"The NFL would be foolish not to show (Taylor Swift)." Jason Kelce was asked about the NFL's attention toward Taylor Swift (his brother's girlfriend) this season. "(She is) an unbelievable role model for young women across the globe."@WCPO pic.twitter.com/NBhRwuPiGv — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) February 3, 2024

[Images via NFL on NBC, NBC, & MEGA/WENN]