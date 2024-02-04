Melissa Etheridge Thinks Travis Kelce Might ‘Retire Early’ From The NFL To Be With Taylor Swift!

Is Travis Kelce going to retire from the NFL early… because of Taylor Swift??

During Friday’s episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, rocker Melissa Etheridge shared concerns that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end may give up his spot on the team for a more laid-back life with the Bad Blood singer. She said:

“I love that [Taylor] loves one of my favorite football players, Travis Kelce. I think he’s an amazing human being, and I think they’re a great couple — you know, sort of power, as we would describe power, and how attractive it is and what they can do. I think it’s fantastic, I love it. I’m just worried he’s going to retire early to be with her, that’s the thing I’m worried about.”

It sounds like she’s a huge fan of them both, but wants to keep seeing Trav in the NFL for a long time! However, it doesn’t sound like she’s TOO worried, as she has faith in how “professional” they are:

“The Kansas City Chiefs, Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, all those guys are way too professional, as she is, to let anything be a distraction.”

Well, we know that Trav has the bug for acting once he retires, but we have a feeling that’s a ways off.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments down below!

[Images via CNN/Max & MEGA/WENN]